Biden to address nation on "what lies ahead" after ending re-election bid

Washington DC - President Joe Biden will on Wednesday address the nation for the first time in public since dropping his re-election bid and backing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Biden wrote Tuesday on X that his Oval Office speech will be about "what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people."

It is scheduled for 8 PM on Wednesday.

Biden has been out of the public view for days as he recovers from a Covid-19 infection at his residence in Delaware.

He has not spoken in front of cameras since his stunning decision on Sunday to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, following weeks of mounting calls from donors and several high-profile Democrats.

Democrats quickly coalesced around Harris after Biden gave her his endorsement.

Party leaders and delegates say the decision has re-energized Democrats as they scramble to launch Harris' campaign to take on Republican Donald Trump in November.