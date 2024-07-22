Kamala Harris rakes in record-breaking campaign donations after Biden's exit

Washington DC - Democratic Party donors have poured a record amount into Vice President Kamala Harris 's campaign in the 24 hours since Joe Biden stepped down from the White House race and endorsed his erstwhile running mate.

On the first official day of her presidential campaign, Kamala Harris has received over $81 million from Democratic Party donors. © REUTERS

"Team Harris raised $81 million in its first 24 hours, adding to the existing near quarter-of-a-billion dollar war chest already amassed this election cycle," her campaign said in a statement Monday.

It claimed the haul was the "largest 24-hour raise in presidential history."

Harris (59) swiftly secured the backing of a flood of Democrats after receiving Biden's endorsement on Sunday – including from California Governor Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, both touted as top presidential contenders.

She still needs to persuade key hold-outs and convince some donors who are urging for an open contest to select the Democratic candidate that will take on Republican challenger Donald Trump.

But for now, her campaign appears to have energized large and small donors alike – a turnaround from the uncertain period after Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump, when major donors reportedly halted fundraising.

On Monday, US media reported that Democratic super political action committee (PAC) Future Forward had locked in $150 million in donor commitments within 24 hours of Biden dropping out of the race, citing a senior aide.

The super PAC held some $122 million in cash as of the end of June, according to Federal Election Commission filings.