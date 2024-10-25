Biden to issue historic apology for abuse of Indigenous children in boarding schools

Washington DC - President Joe Biden said Thursday he will issue a formal apology for the treatment of Indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families by the US government and put into an abusive boarding school system.

For over 150 years, the boarding schools sought to forcibly assimilate Indigenous people, with a recent government report detailing numerous cases of physical, mental, and sexual abuse, as well as the deaths of over 950 children.

"I'm heading to do something that should have been done a long time ago," the president said as he left the White House. "To make a formal apology to the Indian nations for the way we treated their children for so many years."

Biden is scheduled to make the official apology Friday on a visit to the Gila River Indian Reservation in Arizona, one of the states with the highest Indigenous populations in the country and a key battleground in the US election.

The boarding schools, which were run by the US government, were in operation from the early 19th century until the 1970s.

The report found at least 973 children died at these schools, many of which were far from their original homes.