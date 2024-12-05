Biden urged to remove Cuba from terror list by dozens of lawmakers and labor leaders

Washington DC - Dozens of lawmakers, labor leaders, and organizations are calling on outgoing President Joe Biden to remove Cuba from the State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSOT) list and ease sanctions before leaving office.

A broad coalition of elected officials, labor leaders, and activist organizations is urging President Joe Biden to remove Cuba from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"Today, Cuba faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Widespread power outages, severe food shortages, and an overwhelmed healthcare system have brought daily life to a breaking point. This hardship has been intensified by recent hurricanes and earthquakes, which have only added to the urgency of the crisis, leaving countless Cubans even more vulnerable," reads a new letter to Biden, dated December 5.

These conditions have been made worse, the letter says, by former President Donald Trump's decision to put Cuba back on the SSOT list in 2021 after it was removed by the Obama-Biden administration in 2015. The designation comes with a host of damaging sanctions.



The Trump administration claimed at the time that the move was due to Cuba's refusal to extradite 10 members of Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN), which the US government classifies as a terrorist organization. The ELN members had gone to the country to take part in internationally recognized peace negotiations.

"We urge you, President Biden, to take the first step in removing Cuba from the SSOT list and to ease the additional sanctions imposed during the previous administration," the new letter states.

Signatories include more than 50 current and former state and local elected officials from California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The lawmakers were joined by labor leaders and dozens of partner organizations, including the United Auto Workers International Union, DSA Cuba Solidarity, The People's Forum, CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, and many more.