Biden will use rest of term to put Ukraine in "best position" against Russia

Washington DC - President Joe Biden will use his remaining months in office to strengthen Ukraine , a senior aide said Saturday, as Kyiv fights off Russia's invasion for a third year.

President Joe Biden will use his remaining months in office to strengthen Ukraine, a senior aide said Saturday, as Kyiv fights off Russia's invasion for a third year. © ANNA ROSE LAYDEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Biden withdrew from the US elections, which are potentially perilous for Ukraine as they could see Ukraine-skeptic Donald Trump back in the White House.



The prospect has raised fears in Kyiv, which relies mainly on the US for support and is preparing for Biden's handover in January.

Biden is "determined to use the four months to put Ukraine in the best possible position to prevail," Sullivan said.

"President Zelensky has said that ultimately this war has to end through negotiations, and we need them to be strong in those negotiations," Sullivan said, adding Ukraine would decide when to enter negotiations with Russia.

Sullivan was speaking via video link at a conference organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

The US President will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the next UN General Assembly in late September, he said.

The two leaders will discuss how to best strengthen support to Ukraine, which is battling Russian advances in the east of the country.