Biden wins Democratic primary in South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina - President Joe Biden won the primary election for the Democratic presidential nomination in the state of South Carolina on Saturday.

After half of the votes were counted, the 81-year-old incumbent received 96.4 percent of the vote.

Self-help book author Marianne Williamson got two percent, and Congressman Dean Phillips got 1.6 percent.

The vote in South Carolina was the first official Democratic primary and was therefore seen as an important test of sentiment for the incumbent.

Biden, who has practically been confirmed to be the Democratic Party's nominee, urged voters on Saturday to get involved in the general election on November 5th, where he will face off with the presumed Republican nominee again, Donald Trump.

In a video shared on social media, Biden thanked South Carolina voters for their support, adding, "Now let's go win the whole thing, let's win it all."

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won against former President Trump, who had a previous four-year term marked by chaos and scandals. To this day, Trump claims the election was stolen from him, and still does not recognize Biden's victory.

Trump came one step closer to the Republican Party's nomination at the end of January, when he defeated former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, his only remaining challenger in the race, in the New Hampshire primaries.