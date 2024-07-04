Biden's childhood hometown of Scranton reacts to debate disaster

Scranton, Pennsylvania - As residents of Joe Biden 's hometown Scranton prepared to mark July 4, many were also voicing alarm about the president following his disastrous debate last week against Donald Trump .

President Joe Biden's first debate performance did not go over well in his childhood hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

"I think he should never have done that (debate)," said Dennis Frison (70) a retired food service worker as he smoked a cigarette outside the Pennsylvania coal mining town's buzzing Whiskey Dick's bar on Wednesday.



Scranton has long been the heart of the political mythology around Biden, recalling his hardscrabble upbringing. The city has repaid his affection with an expressway named for him and a life-size cardboard cutout in Hank's Hoagies sandwich store.

But Pennsylvania remains a key battleground in the 2024 election, and national polls are showing warning signs after Biden's faltering performance against White House challenger Trump sparked widespread panic over his ability to finish a second term.

"I think he can still do what he needs to do as the president. He's just not as cognizant as he used to be," Frison said of the 81-year-old.

As for the alternatives, Frison said he was wary of Biden being replaced by his vice president, Kamala Harris, because of comments she has previously made about not seeking to pass laws to help Black people.

Like others in the town, however, he could not name anyone other than Harris to step up to replace "Scranton Joe" at the top of the Democratic ticket.