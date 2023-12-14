Biden's own staffers rally outside White House for ceasefire in Gaza

Washington DC - Appointees and staffers in President Joe Biden 's administration rallied outside the White House on Wednesday demanding a permanent ceasefire in Israel's siege on Gaza .

Biden administration staffers hold a vigil outside the White House to call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. © REUTERS

Donned in masks and glasses to hide their identities, more than three dozen Biden appointees, staffers, and civil service career staff held a vigil in front of the White House to demand action to protect Palestinian lives.

"The US government’s decision to double down on fueling the violence has put our objectives… around the globe in jeopardy for us to achieve any movement on some of the most intractable issues we face today," Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned to protest the continued sale of weapons to Israel, read on behalf of the group.

"The temporary ceasefire ended 13 days ago, and we have been horrified to see the full resumption of killings, displacement and bombardment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. A temporary pause to this violence was never enough," he continued.

"We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve an immediate, permanent ceasefire agreement and the return of all hostages."