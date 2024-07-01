Gretchen Whitmer addresses rumors of replacing Biden and issues warning for campaign

Lansing, Michigan - Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently addressed rumors that she could replace President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee if he could be convinced to drop out of the race.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (r.) recently dismissed rumors that she could be a contender to replace Joe Biden after his recent debate performance. © Collage: Almond NGAN / AFP & Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Politico, Whitmer called Biden campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon last Friday and reportedly told him she "hated" that she was being named as a possible contender to take over in the presidential race.

She reiterated her support for Biden and her commitment to helping him get re-elected.

The conversation came a day after Biden participated in a debate with his Republican rival, Donald Trump, in an event that many critics have panned as one of the worst of all time.

Biden's performance, in particular, received significant criticism, as the 81-year-old politician froze up, lost his train of thought, and mixed up details on multiple occasions.

The upset has sent the Democratic Party into panic mode, sparking rumors that Biden could be replaced with another, more popular Democratic politician, with names like Whitmer, California Governor Gavin Newsome, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore.

Later in their conversation, Whitmer reportedly told Dillon that she believed the debate may have cost Biden's chances of winning her state of Michigan in November.