New book reveals Biden interaction that left George Clooney "shaken to his core"

Washington DC - An upcoming book claims that former President Joe Biden failed to recognize his old friend George Clooney during an event last year while the politician was still running for a second term.

An excerpt from the upcoming book Original Sin claims former President Joe Biden (r.) couldn't recognize his longtime friend George Clooney during a 2024 event. © Collage: Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Mandel NGAN / POOL / AFP

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson recently shared an excerpt with The New Yorker from their unreleased book Original Sin, where they claimed at a campaign fundraiser in June 2024, Biden had no idea he was speaking to "one of the most recognizable men in the world" until an aide told him.

The incident reportedly left Clooney "shaken to his core," as he and Biden have known each other for years.

Other attendees at the event described Biden as acting "slow and almost catatonic," and some recalled witnessing "obvious brain freezes and clear signs of a mental slide."

Later that evening, Biden joined Barack Obama and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on stage for an interview in front of the crowd. Afterward, as Obama and Kimmel exited the stage, Biden awkwardly wandered to the edge of the stage by himself, before Obama came back to escort him.

Later that month, Biden went on to give a disastrous performance during a debate with then-candidate Donald Trump. The incident sparked calls, including one from his old friend, for him to immediately drop out of the presidential race.