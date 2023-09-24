Joe Biden blasts "extreme Republicans" as government shutdown looms

Washington DC - President Joe Biden on Saturday blamed "a small group of extreme Republicans" for a budget impasse that has placed the US government a week away from a shutdown, urging the lawmakers to resolve the issue.

Speaking at a Congressional Black Caucus awards dinner, Biden said he and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy had previously agreed on government spending levels.



"Now a small group of extreme Republicans don't want to live up to the deal, so now everyone in America could be forced to pay the price," he said.

US lawmakers have until midnight on September 30 to reach an agreement on a spending bill, before funding for government services is due to dry up.

"Funding the government is one of the most basic responsibilities of Congress. It's time for Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do. Let's get this done," Biden added.