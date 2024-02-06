Joe Biden confuses French president Emmanuel Macron with dead predecessor

Las Vegas, Nevada - President Joe Biden confused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with France's long-dead former leader François Mitterrand, in a speech that went viral Monday.

US President Joe Biden (r.) confused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with a long-dead predecessor. © STEFAN ROUSSEAU / POOL / AFP

Addressing a campaign event in Las Vegas on Sunday, Biden described Macron's reaction to a speech at a G7 meeting in 2020.



As well as getting Macron's name wrong, he misstated the country he leads.

"And Mitterrand – Macron, from Germany – I mean, from France looked at me and said, said 'You know, what – why – how long you back for?'" the 81-year-old said, according to a White House transcript.

Mitterrand was French president from 1981 to 1995, and died in 1996.

Video of Biden's mix-up has been viewed thousands and shared thousands of times on X.