Joe Biden goes all in on Ukraine support in new campaign ad

Washington DC - President Joe Biden is banking on his support for Ukraine in its war with Russia to be a vote-winner with a new campaign ad set to air on TV in key battleground states during prime time on Saturday.

President Joe Biden (2nd from l.) is touting his leadership in the Ukraine war in a new campaign ad for the 2024 election. © Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP

Facing a battle in the opinion polls, Biden is using his surprise trip to Kyiv in February to sell himself as a "true leader" ahead of the 2024 election.



The 60-second spot – which debuted on social media on Thursday – draws a stark contrast with his Republican rivals over the Ukraine war.

The message is simple: the Democrat's support against Russia's brutal 2022 invasion shows global leadership, while Republicans including Donald Trump have wobbled all over the place on the issue.

"It was the first time in modern history that an American president went into a war zone not controlled by the United States," the ad's narrator says.



Airing as Biden attends the G20 summit in India – which Russian President Vladimir Putin is skipping – the ad shows photos of Biden taking a train from Poland to Kyiv "under cover of night."

It then describes him walking "shoulder to shoulder with our allies in the war-torn streets, standing up for democracy in a place where a tyrant is waging war to take it away."

Cue a picture of Putin raising a glass of champagne. Then footage of soldiers firing cannons, followed by Biden in his trademark aviator sunglasses meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"In the middle of a war zone, Joe Biden showed the world what America is made of. That's the quiet strength of a true leader who doesn't back down to a dictator," the ad concludes, along with the traditional seal of approval from the candidate.