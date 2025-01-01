Nippon Steel sends Biden new US Steel proposal in bid to win support for takeover

Washington DC - Nippon Steel has reportedly sent the White House a new proposal on US Steel, attempting to get the green light from President Joe Biden to acquire the American company.

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the United Steel Workers at the union's headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 17, 2024. © JEFF SWENSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The proposition involves giving the US government a veto over reducing US Steel's production capacity, reported The Washington Post.

Nippon Steel was said to offer a 10-year guarantee that it would not cut production capacity at US Steel's mills in areas such as Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Alabama without approval by a panel led by the Treasury Department.

This came after the panel, known as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), failed to reach a consensus on whether Nippon Steel's acquisition of US Steel threatens Washington's national security.

The impasse by CFIUS shifts the decision on the $14.9 billion transaction to the White House.

Biden faces an early January deadline for a final decision.

But the president has criticized the deal for months, joining a loud consensus of US power players who have slammed the transaction. They include President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming vice president, JD Vance.

The deal became caught up in the 2024 presidential campaign when Pennsylvania emerged as a critical swing state and leaders of the United Steelworkers union loudly opposed the transaction.