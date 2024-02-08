Probe into Biden's handling of classified docs concludes

Washington DC - The special counsel investigating the alleged mishandling of classified documents by President Joe Biden has finished his inquiry, the US attorney general told Congress Wednesday, without specifying the outcome of the investigation.

Special Counsel Robert Hur was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year after classified material dating from Biden's time as vice president was found in 2022 at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, and in a former office.



A Washington Post article on Tuesday said that the investigation's report is critical of the way the documents were handled by the Democratic president and his aides but does not recommend any criminal charges.

In a letter to members of Congress Wednesday, Garland said Hur handed him his report on Monday.

"I am committed to making as much of the Special Counsel's report public as possible," Garland said, noting that the White House was still reviewing the report.

Garland also said that he established that Hur had conducted the investigation appropriately.