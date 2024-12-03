Senator Joe Manchin suggests Biden pardon Trump: "Wipe them out"

Senator Joe Manchin (r.) recently suggested President Joe Biden should pardon incoming President Donald Trump (l.) of his legal troubles. © Collage: Ethan Miller & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, Manchin did an interview with CNN, where he was asked for his thoughts on Biden recently pardoning his son Hunter of charges related to tax evasion and an illegal firearm purchase.

While Manchin noted that he doesn't "know of a father that [wouldn't have] done the same thing," he went on to suggest a move to even the scale.

"What I would have done differently, and my recommendation as a counsel, would have been, 'Why don't you go ahead and pardon Donald Trump for all his charges?'" Manchin said, adding, "It would have gone down a lot more balanced."

Throughout the 2024 presidential race, Trump faced multiple legal battles, including two federal cases regarding his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election and classified documents he took from the White House after his first term.

After defeating Democrat Kamala Harris last month, many of his battles have been winding down, with some even likely to be dismissed.

But as a result of his New York hush money trial – in which he was found guilty on 34 charges – he is still a convicted felon.