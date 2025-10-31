Trump calls for Biden to be jailed in latest social media outburst: "A major lowlife and a failure"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump again called for his predecessor Joe Biden to be jailed in an angry social media tirade laden with personal insults and name-calling.

"He is a CRIMINAL AND SHOULD BE IN JAIL," Trump ranted in a Truth Social post on Thursday, without mentioning Biden by name.

"A MAJOR LOWLIFE AND FAILURE. An ugly person, both inside and out! I beat him badly, and love watching him squirm now."

The Republican also linked an article from right-wing news website Just the News claiming that a Biden-era investigation into the January 6 Capitol attack was based on bad evidence and poor legal justifications.

The probe was famously headed by special counsel Jack Smith, and concluded in a four-count indictment charging Trump with attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump would likely have faced charges as a result, but avoided prosecution when the case was thrown out following his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, an ardent Trump supporter, told Just the News on Wednesday that a document he received from FBI Director Kash Patel proves that the investigation was legally deficient.

He also believes that the investigation was heavily politicized as an attempt to attack and discredit Trump, and weaponize the judicial system.