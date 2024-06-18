White House slams "cheapfake" clips portraying Biden "freezing"

Washington DC - The White House on Monday criticized Republicans for spreading videos purported to show President Joe Biden 's mental and physical decline, saying the images had been deceptively cut and manipulated.

President Joe Biden has appeared disoriented in a series of videos the White House has is brushing off as "cheapfake." © REUTERS

"It tells you everything that we need to know about how desperate Republicans are here," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, branding the clips as "cheapfake" videos.



Outlets including the New York Post and an official Republican social media account have shared several seemingly damning short videos in recent days of the 81-year-old president.

In one video, an apparently disoriented Biden appears to wander away from fellow world leaders while watching a skydiving display during a G7 summit in Italy last week.

But Jean-Pierre said the footage was misleadingly edited, and Biden instead was moving to give a thumbs up to the parachutists.

"This was widely fact checked ... including by conservative media," she said at a media briefing, adding, "if you run that tape a little bit longer than you'd see ... what was happening."

Earlier in the week, NBC also debunked the claim, posting footage caught by its own cameras from another angle online which showed Biden interacting with the parachutists just a few feet away.