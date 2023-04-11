Justin Jones reinstated to Tennessee House after GOP expulsion

Nashville, Tennessee - Nashville's metro council voted Monday to reinstate Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones, who was expelled from his elected position last week by a Republican supermajority.

State Rep. Justin Jones speaks at a rally ahead of a vote for his reinstatement days after the Republican majority in the Tennessee House decided to expel him. © REUTERS

Jones received all 36 council votes cast Monday afternoon, with three absences, before being sworn back into office at 5:15 PM.

Prominent figures including US Vice President Kamala Harris had rallied around Jones and two colleagues, who have come to be known as the Tennessee Three.

Tennessee state legislators voted on expelling Jones (27) along with Democratic representatives Justin Pearson (28) and Gloria Johnson (60) on Thursday. Jones and Pearson, who are Black men, were removed from office while Johnson was not.

"We called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy," Jones told Republicans before their vote to reprimand him.

He later told ABC News his removal from office means the needs of his constituents are being put on hold.

"We definitely have unfinished business," Jones said.

State lawmakers allowed Johnson, a white woman, to retain her position. She told CNN her being spared "might have to do" with her skin color.