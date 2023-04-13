Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee House after GOP expulsion

Nashville, Tennessee - Justin Pearson has become the second Tennessee Democrat to be reinstated following a unanimous vote from the Shelby County Board of Commissioners!

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson speaks to supporters after a vote for his reinstatement by the Shelby County Commission. © REUTERS

After Pearson (28) and thousands of supporters marched to the Shelby County government building, all seven commissioners voted to reinstate the deposed lawmaker to represent House District 86, which includes parts of Memphis.

Supporters cheered from the gallery as the decision was announced.

"The message for all the people in Nashville who decided to expel us: You can’t expel hope," Pearson told the crowd after the vote. "You can’t expel justice. You can’t expel our voice. And you sure can’t expel our fight. We look forward to continuing to fight, continuing to advocate until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream!"

"They tried to kill democracy. They tried to expel the people’s choice and the people’s vote. And they awakened a sleeping giant," he added.