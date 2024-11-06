Abandon Harris campaign responds to Trump's election victory with damning statement
Dearborn, Michigan - The Abandon Harris Campaign has issued a damning response after Democrat Kamala Harris' 2024 election loss to Republican Donald Trump.
"Fourteen months ago, the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched and actively oversaw one of the most horrific, catastrophic genocides of modern times – perpetrated by the Israeli government, with full support from this administration," the group shared in a statement on social media.
Israel has killed at least 43,391 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to figures from the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July.
To make matters even worse, the Israeli occupation has recently escalated its assault on Lebanon and the West Bank as well as launched strikes on Iran, Syria, and Yemen.
Horrified by the daily atrocities, Abandon Harris (formerly Abandon Biden) organizers said they approached the administration with a simple message: to stop enabling genocide if they wanted to win Muslim and Arab-American votes.
"We set deadlines. We offered to meet. We asked them to listen. Instead, we were ignored," the campaign said.
Kamala Harris faces fallout over pro-Israel policies
Since joining the presidential race, Harris has repeatedly affirmed her support for Israel and opposition to an arms embargo. The administration which she serves as vice president continues to supply the apartheid state with weapons and diplomatic cover.
A report by Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs found that as of September 2024, the US had provided over 70% of the costs of Israel's military operations.
Abandon Harris described the result – a second Donald Trump presidency – as anything but unavoidable.
According to the campaign, which ultimately endorsed Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein, "Democrats had every opportunity to win this election with ease. But instead, they chose to betray their base, to abandon the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, and to align themselves with some of the darkest figures in American history – like Dick Cheney."
"The Democrats made their choice, and they alone are responsible for what happened last night and the consequences it will bring to this country."
"We call on President-elect Donald Trump to immediately call for an arms embargo and a permanent ceasefire. And for the next four years, we will fight every single day – not only for Palestinians but for every community sold out by Democrats, who chose power over principles and blood over humanity."
Cover photo: REUTERS