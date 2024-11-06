Abandon Harris campaign responds to Trump's election victory with damning statement

Dearborn, Michigan - The Abandon Harris Campaign has issued a damning response after Democrat Kamala Harris ' 2024 election loss to Republican Donald Trump .

A volunteer holds flyers as he canvasses for the Abandon Harris campaign, encouraging people to vote for the Green Party, in Tempe, Arizona. © REUTERS

"Fourteen months ago, the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched and actively oversaw one of the most horrific, catastrophic genocides of modern times – perpetrated by the Israeli government, with full support from this administration," the group shared in a statement on social media.

Israel has killed at least 43,391 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to figures from the territory's health ministry. The British medical journal Lancet and other experts believe the true number to be far greater, upwards of 186,000 as of July.

To make matters even worse, the Israeli occupation has recently escalated its assault on Lebanon and the West Bank as well as launched strikes on Iran, Syria, and Yemen.

Horrified by the daily atrocities, Abandon Harris (formerly Abandon Biden) organizers said they approached the administration with a simple message: to stop enabling genocide if they wanted to win Muslim and Arab-American votes.

"We set deadlines. We offered to meet. We asked them to listen. Instead, we were ignored," the campaign said.