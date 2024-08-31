Harris slams Trump's "political stunt" at Arlington Cemetery: "Nothing new"

Washington DC - Kamala Harris recently called out her rival, Donald Trump , after members of his campaign staff reportedly broke federal law during his recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Earlier this week, Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery where an altercation broke out between members of Trump's staff and a cemetery employee who attempted to stop the aids from filming in Section 60, which has strong federal laws prohibiting photography and any political-related actions in the area.

On Saturday, Harris released her first public statement regarding the incident, in which she declared the cemetery was there "to honor American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice... not a place for politics."

"Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt," Harris wrote.

She went on to argue that this behavior is "nothing new" of Trump and noted several times he has disparaged veterans in the past.

"Our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude," Harris continued.

"And it is my belief that someone who cannot meet this simple, sacred duty should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America," she added.