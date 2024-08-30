Trump breaks his silence on the Arlington Cemetery incident: "This was a setup!"

Washington DC - Donald Trump has finally publicly addressed the ongoing scandal surrounding his recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery, and he has no plans on taking any of the blame at all.

Earlier this week, Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery to honor 13 service members who were killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan three years ago.

At some point, an altercation reportedly broke out between members of Trump's staff and an official with the cemetery, who attempted to stop the aids from filming in Section 60, which has strong federal laws prohibiting photography and any political-related actions in the area.

On Thursday, Trump did an interview with MSNBC in which he was asked if his campaign should have shared the content they got on social media despite the rules.

"I don't know what the rules and regulations are. I don't know who did it," Trump claimed, noting that he has "Tiktok people" on his staff.

"It could have been them. It could have been the [Gold Star] parents. It could have been somebody," he continued.

"I really don't know anything about it. All I do is, I stood there, and I said, 'If you'd like to have a picture, we can have a picture.'"

Trump then appeared to suggest that President Joe Biden may have been behind what happened.

"This was a setup by the people in the administration that [thought], 'Oh, Trump is coming to Arlington, and that looks so bad for us,'" he added.