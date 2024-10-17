Harris woos undecided voters in swing state Wisconsin as polls indicate a dead heat

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Kamala Harris headed to the swing state of Wisconsin on Thursday as she and rival Donald Trump vie for the remaining fraction of undecided voters in a deadlocked US presidential election.

The candidates are racing toward the Election Day finish line, with the Democratic vice president narrowly leading her Republican rival nationally and in several crucial swing states, although most polls are within the margin of error.

Both have been desperate to peel off support from each other in the final weeks of the race.

Harris planned to woo young voters and blue-collar workers in the manufacturing hub of La Crosse and in Green Bay, one of Wisconsin's largest cities.

The vice president's momentum in the polls has plateaued in recent weeks, and both candidates have been on a blitz of new and traditional media as they try to win over the small number of undecided voters.

Harris sat down with right-wing Fox News on Wednesday in Pennsylvania, where she experienced her toughest cross-examination so far – taking several hits on her policy record and dodging some questions.

The vice president was pressed hard on when she noticed that Biden was mentally "diminished," how many immigrants had entered the country illegally, and whether she would apologize to the parents of a child murdered by undocumented migrants.