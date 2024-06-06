Kamala Harris' appearance on Jimmy Kimmel disrupted by activists protesting for Gaza

Los Angeles, California - Peace protesters, acting in solidarity with the besieged people of Gaza, were forcibly removed after disrupting the taping of Vice President Kamala Harris ' appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live was disrupted multiple times by peace activists demanding an end to US support for Israeli massacres in Gaza. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

A coalition of activists from CODEPINK, Chino Valley for Palestinian Liberation, Palestinian Christians for Justice, Pasadena for Palestine, and Claremont Graduate Students for a Free Palestine, along with individual residents, took over Harris' Tuesday interview with Kimmel to demand the White House change its tune toward Israel and Palestine.

Security forced several of the protesters to leave before Harris took the stage, CODEPINK said in a press release.

Others who remained in the audience waited until Harris had entered and been introduced by the comedian before launching a series of disruptions.

"Stop the genocide! 15,000 children dead because of you!" one protester yells in a video shared by CODEPINK, referring to the alarming number of Palestinian children killed by Israel in the last eight months.

"You're a murderer!" another activist chimes in.

During the chants, Kimmel can be heard saying in the background: "You're interrupting my flow."

The action was the latest sign of growing public outrage over the Biden-Harris administration's military and diplomatic support for Israel's assault on Gaza, including the continued supply of American weapons to the occupying forces.

