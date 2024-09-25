Kamala Harris sets first national solo interview as Democratic candidate
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Vice President Kamala Harris will sit Wednesday for her first major lone interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, news network MSNBC announced.
The left-leaning TV network said the interview will be filmed in Pittsburgh in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, where Harris is also giving a speech Wednesday on her economic proposals.
It will air at 7:00 PM ET, MSNBC said on X.
Harris has faced criticism from some political pundits for largely avoiding major interviews since she became the Democratic standard-bearer following President Joe Biden's exit from the race.
She has only given one interview with a national TV network, in August, when she and her running mate Tim Walz sat for a joint CNN interview.
She has done several smaller interviews with a local Pennsylvania TV network, a Wisconsin radio show, and a podcast.
Last week, Harris joined Oprah Winfrey for a live-streamed event to discuss her policies, though the event was to boost her campaign, not drill down on specifics.
Harris has also been pushing Trump for a second televised debate on October 23 – a challenge that the former president has continually refused.
Cover photo: REUTERS