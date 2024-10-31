Kamala Harris slams Donald Trump's "very offensive" remark about women

Madison, Wisconsin - Kamala Harris clapped back Thursday at Donald Trump over what she called his "very offensive" remarks about women, returning reproductive rights to the fore as the rivals took their knife-edge White House race to western battleground states.

Kamala Harris (l.) clapped back Thursday at Donald Trump over what she called his "very offensive" remarks about women. © Collage: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP & REUTERS

As each candidate seeks even the slightest of advantages, they have also homed in on immigration and are aiming to woo crucial Latino voters with just five days before the November 5 election.

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez will bring her star power to the stage for Harris in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Democratic vice president and Republican former president chase one another through the seven swing states expected to decide the election winner.

Trump, too, holds a rally in Nevada on Thursday evening. Beforehand, the rivals separately visit neighboring Arizona, where Harris speaks in Phoenix, and Trump holds a scheduled interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Harris began her day in Wisconsin, lashing out at Trump over his remarks the previous day when he raised eyebrows by telling a rally that "I want to protect the women of our country... whether the women like it or not."

She branded the comments "offensive to everybody" and "very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency."