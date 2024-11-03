Kamala Harris SNL appearance flagged by FCC commissioner for violating "equal time" rule

New York, New York - Democratic candidate for president Kamala Harris and NBC's Saturday Night Live (SNL) got slammed by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulator Brendan Carr over an alleged violation of "equal time" rules .

Brendan Carr, a commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), said in an X post that Harris' recent appearance on SNL "is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule."

According to Carr, "The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct – a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election. Unless the broadcaster offered Equal Time to other qualifying campaigns."

Carr, who was nominated for the position by both Trump and Joe Biden, was confirmed unanimously by the Senate three times.

Per FCC guidelines, "Equal opportunities generally means providing comparable time and placement to opposing candidates; it does not require a station to provide opposing candidates with programs identical to the initiating candidate."

Kamala Harris appeared in a "mirror image" sketch opposite comedian Maya Rudolph in a bit that has since been called out for its similarity to a skit from Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show in 2015 that featured Trump and ex-SNL castmate Jimmy Fallon.