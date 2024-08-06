Kamala Harris' win confirmed as Democratic Party releases final results of virtual vote

Washington DC - The Democratic Party officially announced Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the necessary majority of delegate votes to be its presidential candidate.

Kamala Harris officially secured 99% of the Democratic delegate votes cast during a virtual roll call, the party confirmed. © REUTERS

Harris achieved a crushing majority shortly after voting opened on Friday, but voting continued until Monday evening.

Harris, whose nomination still needs to be officially certified at the party's convention set to begin on August 19, was now set to face former president Donald Trump, the Republican Party's nominee.

"Vice President Harris has historic momentum at her back as we embark on the final steps in officially certifying her as our Party’s nominee," Democratic National Convention Committee chair Minyon Moore and Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison said in a joint statement.

"Soon, it will be time to come together in Chicago, where we will celebrate together and make clear to the American people that the Democratic Party is the party of freedom, of democracy, of rights, and of the people.

President Joe Biden endorsed Harris after announcing in July he would step down from the race following weeks of concerns over his age and questions about his ability to continue to do the job.