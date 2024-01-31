Staff at Kamala Harris campaign event accused of racism after barring women wearing hijabs

Las Vegas, Nevada - Staff at Vice President Kamala Harris ' campaign event in Las Vegas on Saturday have been accused of blocking access to two attendees who were wearing hijabs.

In a now-viral clip shared on Tuesday by Nevadans for Palestinian Liberation shows a woman filming another wearing a headscarf. The two are asking why they had been denied entrance to a Harris campaign event at the IBEW Local 357 union hall, for which they had already registered and received wristbands.

"I'm letting you know that you've been disinvited from the event," a staff member says.

The two women repeatedly press state and county Democratic Party staff to explain why they are not allowed inside, but never receive a response.

"They're disinviting us because we have hijabs on our heads," the woman with the camera says.

Others in line behind the two women are seen passing through the entrance to the event without issue.

"You don't have an explanation, so therefore it is racist and Islamophobic," one of the women insists.

An aide said in a later statement: "As a policy, the campaign will disinvite individuals known to have disrupted prior events."