Trump vs. Harris: New poll reveals which candidate voters believe to be the toughest

Washington DC - Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are running opposing presidential campaigns, but which candidate do voters believe will be the toughest leader for America?

© Collage: Olivier DOULIERY & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

A recent Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, which nationally surveyed 2,028 likely voters using Online and telephone interviews from September 12 to 16, found that 59% of Americans believe Harris is "tough enough to be president," compared to 57% who said the same of Trump.

The poll overall found that voters have been warming up to Harris since she became the Democratic nominee, while Trump's favorability has pretty much remained the same.

Half of those surveyed hold favorable views of Harris, but only 38% said the same of Trump.

When asked who would "change the country for the better," 55% said Harris, and when asked which candidate would "fight for people like you," 54% also said Harris.

The majority of those surveyed (57%) said that Trump "would not make a good president." 44% believed Harris would, with 41% saying the opposite.

The results followed the recent presidential debate between the two candidates, which critics overwhelmingly have said Harris won, praising her composure and aggressive approach.