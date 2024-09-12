Trump delivers final verdict on challenge to second debate with Harris

Washington DC - Donald Trump on Thursday announced he will not participate in another televised debate with his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris .

Donald Trump (l.) on Thursday announced he will not participate in another televised debate with his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" the Republican candidate wrote on his Truth Social platform, including in his tally the earlier debate with President Joe Biden in June and his Tuesday showdown with Harris.

The Democratic candidate put Trump on the defensive in their ABC News-hosted clash, watched by 67 million people.

Almost immediately, her campaign called for a second showdown in October.

The day after the debate, Trump said he "would do NBC and would do Fox, too."

However, his latest statement, issued in his characteristic mix of all-caps segments and insults, made clear he has bowed out – while claiming that Harris is just desperate for a second chance.