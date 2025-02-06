Kash Patel's confirmation hits major snag as Senate Democrats push back

Washington DC - Kash Patel, President Donald Trump 's nominee to head the FBI, will have to wait a bit longer to get confirmed to the role, after Senate Democrats derailed a scheduled committee vote.

According to ABC News, Democrats within the Senate Judiciary Committee successfully delayed the vote by one week, as they argue Patel did not provide them with information "essential to our consideration of his nomination."

Trump's nomination of Patel -–who has never worked for the FBI – has been met with heavy criticism due to his promotion of conspiracy theories and vows to use his role to get retribution on those who have wronged the president.

During heated confirmation hearings last week, Patel appeared to lie or stretch the truth on several occasions, such as when he insisted he would be impartial in the role and when he was asked about his ties to QAnon and extremist influencers.

During a news conference on Thursday, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the committee, took aim at Patel's responses.

"For God's sake, to give the most sweeping investigative agency in the United States and the world over to this man to settle political scores is something we're going to regret," Durbin argued.