Kevin McCarthy secretly promised Donald Trump a House vote to expunge his impeachments

Washington DC - After House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pissed off Donald Trump by refusing to endorse his campaign, the politician made a vow to the former president that he may soon need to deliver on.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly promised Donald Trump that he would hold a vote to have the former president's impeachments expunged. © Collage: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Back in June, McCarthy revealed in an interview that he didn't believe Trump was the "strongest" candidate currently running in the 2024 presidential race.

His comment and refusal to back Trump's campaign was met with backlash as other Trump allies began to question his loyalty.

McCarthy attempted to backtrack on his comment, and reportedly personally called Trump to apologize.

According to Politico, a source says McCarthy also promised Trump he would put forth a vote in the Republican-led House to have the former president's two historic impeachments expunged before the upcoming August recess.

An aid to McCarthy says the speaker denies that he made such a promise, and instead "indicated that he would discuss the matter with his members."

Moderate Republicans have argued that such a vote could be disastrous for party members running for re-election, and for the party as a whole since polling shows most Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the January 6 riots. It's also unclear if there is enough support for the resolution to pass as there has been infighting among House Republicans.