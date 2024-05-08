Kristi Noem goes off on Fox host as puppy killer scandal takes its toll
New York, New York - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is still dealing with the fallout from her infamous admission of killing her dog, with even conservative media now giving her a hard time over it.
Noem has been facing relentless heat for a controversial excerpt from her upcoming memoir, in which she tells the story of shooting and killing her 14-month-old dog, Cricket because she believed he was "untrainable."
The Republican struggled to keep her cool in a conversation with Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Tuesday, who pressed Noem on whether she still had a chance at being Donald Trump's vice president pick, given speculation that the controversy had ruined her chances.
Noem claimed she speaks to Trump "often", and he knows she will do anything she can to help him win re-election.
When asked if she would still include the story in her memoir if she were rewriting it today, she defiantly clapped back: "This is a wonderful book, did you read [it]? Oh, you should!"
Noem then went into a rant about "pro-Hamas" protests on college campuses and complained about being attacked by opponents who are "scared" of her.
As Varney pressed harder, Noem eventually lost her cool.
"Enough Stuart - this interview is ridiculous... You need to stop," she insisted.
Kristi Noem
While Noem is becoming impatient with having to repeatedly defend herself, the subject has clearly struck a nerve, becoming the butt of jokes on Saturday Night Live and countless memes shared on social media.
During the interview, Varney pointed out that he has "never heard anyone support" her decision to shoot Cricket.
He also mentioned being "consumed with emails saying 'I won't vote for this person, I won't vote for Trump if he puts her in the vice presidential spot.'"
Cover photo: SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP