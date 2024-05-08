Kristi Noem goes off on Fox host as puppy killer scandal takes its toll

New York, New York - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is still dealing with the fallout from her infamous admission of killing her dog, with even conservative media now giving her a hard time over it.

In a tense interview, Kristi Noem lost her cool with a Fox Business host, who pressed her multiple times about her infamous dog killing story. © SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Noem has been facing relentless heat for a controversial excerpt from her upcoming memoir, in which she tells the story of shooting and killing her 14-month-old dog, Cricket because she believed he was "untrainable."

The Republican struggled to keep her cool in a conversation with Fox Business host Stuart Varney on Tuesday, who pressed Noem on whether she still had a chance at being Donald Trump's vice president pick, given speculation that the controversy had ruined her chances.

Noem claimed she speaks to Trump "often", and he knows she will do anything she can to help him win re-election.

When asked if she would still include the story in her memoir if she were rewriting it today, she defiantly clapped back: "This is a wonderful book, did you read [it]? Oh, you should!"

Noem then went into a rant about "pro-Hamas" protests on college campuses and complained about being attacked by opponents who are "scared" of her.

As Varney pressed harder, Noem eventually lost her cool.

"Enough Stuart - this interview is ridiculous... You need to stop," she insisted.