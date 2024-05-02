Trump ally reveals "puppy killer" Kristi Noem's chances of becoming VP pick

Palm Beach, Florida - Sources close to Donald Trump have claimed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has lost her chance at winning the presidential candidate's vice president nomination following the aftermath of her now-infamous dog story.

A source close to presidential candidate Donald Trump (l.) claims Kristi Noem is no longer a contender for his running mate over her controversial dog story. © Collage: IMAGO / The Photo Access & USA TODAY Network

According to The New York Post, the source said Trump and his campaign were "bewildered" after an excerpt from Noem's upcoming memoir was made public, where she tells the story of how she killed a 14-month-old family dog named Cricket because she believed he was "untrainable."

The story has garnered Noem extreme backlash from critics on both sides of the political aisle.

"Trump isn't a dog person necessarily," the source explained, "but I think he understands that you can't choose a puppy killer as your pick, for blatantly obvious reasons."

"She was already unlikely to be picked as VP, but had a shot," they continued. "After this, it's just impossible."

Another source shared a similar sentiment, saying that while Trump "likes Kristi a lot," he was "disappointed" after hearing the story.