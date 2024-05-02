Trump ally reveals "puppy killer" Kristi Noem's chances of becoming VP pick
Palm Beach, Florida - Sources close to Donald Trump have claimed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has lost her chance at winning the presidential candidate's vice president nomination following the aftermath of her now-infamous dog story.
According to The New York Post, the source said Trump and his campaign were "bewildered" after an excerpt from Noem's upcoming memoir was made public, where she tells the story of how she killed a 14-month-old family dog named Cricket because she believed he was "untrainable."
The story has garnered Noem extreme backlash from critics on both sides of the political aisle.
"Trump isn't a dog person necessarily," the source explained, "but I think he understands that you can't choose a puppy killer as your pick, for blatantly obvious reasons."
"She was already unlikely to be picked as VP, but had a shot," they continued. "After this, it's just impossible."
Another source shared a similar sentiment, saying that while Trump "likes Kristi a lot," he was "disappointed" after hearing the story.
Is Kristi Noem out of the running to be Trump's running mate?
Back in February, Trump confirmed that Noem was on his "shortlist" of potential running mates.
The governor has since ramped up her effort to get on his good side by aggressively defending him in media interviews as he faces 88 felony charges and a number of other legal battles that could threaten his campaign.
But the Cricket fiasco seems to have sealed her fate, as every one of her social media posts is now inundated with angry comments from dog lovers across the nation.
Noem has attempted to defend the story, arguing she believed it demonstrated her ability to not "shy away from tough challenges" and "to make the best decisions I can for the people in my life."
