Kristi Noem mysteriously wipes social media amid puppy killer backlash

Pierre, South Dakota - Governor Kristi Noem has apparently removed several of her social media accounts as she continues desperately to rebuild her public image.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem recently deleted multiple social media accounts as she attempts to rebrand herself following months of bad press. © IMAGO / Cover Images

According to The Guardian, links included on Noem's official website to her social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and X began presenting error messages on Monday, signaling that they had been deleted.

She recently created a new account on X, @GovNoemOffice, which seems to be an attempt by the MAGA Republican to rebrand herself following months of bad press.

Earlier this year, Noem was seen as a rising star in the Republican Party and was considered a top contender to be presidential nominee Donald Trump's running mate.

But her career quickly took a disastrous turn when an excerpt from her memoir was made public, revealing a tale she wrote about how she fatally shot a puppy she owned years ago because of his poor behavior.

Noem has fought tirelessly to defend the story but has received immense backlash from both sides of the political aisle, which has resulted in irreparable damage to her public image.