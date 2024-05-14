Kristi Noem banned by two more Indigenous tribes after insulting drug cartel remarks

Pierre, South Dakota - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been barred from nearly 20% of the state as Indigenous groups move to ban her from their lands.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been banned by the Yankton Sioux tribe and Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe over her anti-Indigenous public statements. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

The Yankton Sioux tribe and Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate tribe prohibited Noem from entering their lands after she accused their leaders of having links to drug cartels.

"We’ve got some tribal leaders that I believe are personally benefiting from the cartels being there, and that's why they attack me every day," Noem claimed back in March. "But I’m going to fight for the people who actually live in those situations, who call me and text me every day and say: 'Please, dear governor, please come help us in Pine Ridge. We are scared!'"

"As Tribal leaders, it is our duty to honor the voice of our people," members of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Council said in a statement to Dakota News Now.

"Although, it is always a goal to engage in constructive dialogue with our political counterparts at the federal and state level. It is equally important we take actions that protect our values, ensuring a safe and inclusive environment, and preventing further marginalization of tribal nations."

Noem issued a defiant response on Thursday, posting on X: "Tribals [sic] leaders should take action to ban the cartels from their lands and accept my offer to help them restore law and order to their communities while protecting their sovereignty."