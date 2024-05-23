Lauren Boebert called out by Pete Buttigieg after taking credit for bill she voted against
Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been feuding with US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg after he called her out for taking credit for a bill she voted against.
Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Boebert shared an X post to celebrate the securing of more than $51.4 million to build the South Bridge project in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
"My support has helped make this project a reality," the representative wrote.
But X attached a community note to her post, pointing out that money for the project actually came from President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she voted against.
Buttigieg noted the same in a post of his own while asking Boebert, "Congresswoman, in what way do you believe that your support helped this project?"
Only an hour later, Boebert clapped back, sharing a letter she wrote to Buttigieg in June 2022, where she expressed her support for a grant for the South Bridge project but vowed to vote down the bill it was in.
She insultingly wrote that he must have missed the letter because he was "out chest-feeding," and added, "Infrastructure grants have been doled out by administrations on both sides for decades, so don't act like you are the sole provider of this funding."
Social media accuses Lauren Boebert of "bigotry"
According to The Hill, the bipartisan Infrastructure bill is one of the Biden administration's most notable achievements, as it secured $454 billion for 56,000 state and local projects across the nation.
Countless social media users roasted the congresswoman for trying to take credit for Biden's effort, pointing out that she has aggressively insisted throughout his presidency that he is evil and corrupt.
Numerous users also accused Boebert of "bigotry" in her response to Buttigieg, specifically for her "chest-feeding" comment.
In September 2021, Buttigieg, the first openly gay US cabinet secretary, announced that he and his husband had just become parents and shared a photo on social media of the two of them with two babies.
The far-right reacted with disdain towards the same-sex parents and began sharing a doctored image of Buttigieg wearing a synthetic breastfeeding device while feeding one of the babies.
Though it has been well-known for years that the image is fake, Boebert still found it to be a solid point to drop in the middle of their feud, which some social media users equated to her disparaging his sexuality and marriage.
"Your behavior and your bigotry, as a sitting Member of Congress is absolutely disgusting and revolting," one user wrote.
