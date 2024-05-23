Lauren Boebert called out by Pete Buttigieg after taking credit for bill she voted against

Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been feuding with US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg after he called her out for taking credit for a bill she voted against.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg have been feuding on social media over credit for a recent infrastructure bill. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ZUMA Press Wire

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, Boebert shared an X post to celebrate the securing of more than $51.4 million to build the South Bridge project in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

"My support has helped make this project a reality," the representative wrote.

But X attached a community note to her post, pointing out that money for the project actually came from President Joe Biden's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she voted against.

Buttigieg noted the same in a post of his own while asking Boebert, "Congresswoman, in what way do you believe that your support helped this project?"

Only an hour later, Boebert clapped back, sharing a letter she wrote to Buttigieg in June 2022, where she expressed her support for a grant for the South Bridge project but vowed to vote down the bill it was in.

She insultingly wrote that he must have missed the letter because he was "out chest-feeding," and added, "Infrastructure grants have been doled out by administrations on both sides for decades, so don't act like you are the sole provider of this funding."