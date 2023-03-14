Mike Pence blasted for homophobia after Pete Buttigieg joke

Washington DC - Former Vice president Mike Pence is taking a lot of heat for jokes he made about Pete Buttigieg during a recent speech, with many accusing him of homophobia.

On Saturday, Pence attended the annual Gridiron dinner in the nation's capital, giving a speech where he mostly took swipes at his former boss Donald Trump and other Republicans.

But the Republican reportedly decided to take a few jabs at a fellow politician from across the aisle, stating that if president Joe Biden decides not to run for reelection in 2024, "there's Pete Buttigieg, who's an old friend of mine."

"When Pete's two children were born, he took two months maternity leave, whereupon thousands of travelers were stranded in airports, the air traffic system shut down, airplanes nearly collided in midair," Pence mocked.

"I mean, Pete Buttigieg is the only person in human history to have a child and all the rest of us get postpartum depression."

Pence was referencing an incident in October 2021 when Buttigieg was forced to take leave from office to care for one of the twins he shares with husband Chasten.

While Pence's entire speech was something like a sub par stand up set from the last person on Earth anyone would expect to be funny, that particular joke struck a nerve with a handful of critics, including the White House.