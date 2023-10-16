Lauren Boebert dropped some serious campaign money at Beetlejuice date's bar!

Aspen, Colorado - New finance filings by Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert reveal that she dropped hundreds of dollars during a night of partying at a bar owned by the date from her infamous Beetlejuice incident.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert spent hundreds of campaign dollars at a Colorado bar owned by the man involved in the now-infamous Beetlejuice incident. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the Federal Election Commission released Boebert's campaign finance filing, which revealed the congresswoman spent $317.48 at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar during a night out in July.

Boebert filed the expense as "event catering."

The bar is owned by Quinn Gallagher, the man that attended and was kicked out of a Beetlejuice musical with Boebert back in September for allegedly "vaping, singing, causing a disturbance."

The couple were also caught on surveillance video feeling each other up in the middle of the show.

After the incident, Boebert claims she dumped Gallagher upon learning he is a Democrat.

"Ultimately, all future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date," she said at the time.

While the expenditure is not illegal, it does raise a debate about what politicians should be able to do with their campaign finances, as most of that money comes from their constituents.