Lauren Boebert gets company in defamation lawsuit from Fox News hosts

Denver, Colorado - As House Representative Lauren Boebert battles an ongoing defamation lawsuit, some of her friends at Fox News will soon be added as defendants in the case.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) has been involved in an ongoing defamation lawsuit, and now several Fox News hosts including Sean Hannity (l.) and Tomi Lahren (c.) will be added as defendants in the case. © Collage: IMAGO / TheNews2, ZUMA Wire, & UPI Photo

Back in June, Boebert was hit with a lawsuit from David Wheeler, the president of the American Muckrakers Political Action Committee, who alleges the congresswoman made "maliciously false statements" about him and his group to multiple media outlets.



According to the Colorado Newsline, Wheeler will soon add Fox TV personalities Sean Hannity and Tomi Lahren, both of which had Boebert on their shows, to those he's suing for also allegedly making defaming remarks.

Fox News, radio syndication service Premiere Networks, and 10 others, which include members of Boebert's campaign staff, will also be added.

"They conspired with Lauren Boebert to defame me," Wheeler said on Monday. "I repeatedly asked to go on their news shows to discuss the allegations she was making against us, and was either ignored or told 'no' over and over again while she continued to go on their shows bashing me."

Wheeler is seeking money for damages, arguing that Boebert violated his and his groups' First Amendment rights and damaged their reputation.