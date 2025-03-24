Lauren Boebert gets whopping donation from Elon Musk after speaking out against judges

Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and several other MAGA Republicans are getting some help from Elon Musk for helping him and President Donald Trump fight federal judges opposing their agenda.

Elon Musk (l.) recently donated thousands of dollars to MAGA Republicans, including Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.), to help fight judges opposing Donald Trump. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Musk recently donated thousands of dollars to Boebert and six other representatives – Eli Crane of Arizona, Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Andy Ogles of Tennessee, Brandon Gill of Texas, and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin – along with Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa.

All of the recipients have used their platforms to call for federal judges across the nation who have been blocking parts of Trump and Musk's aggressive MAGA agenda to be removed.

Judge James Boasberg, for example, has recently been stifling the president's mass deportation efforts.

Trump and MAGA Republicans have argued the opposing decisions were partisan-driven, however, and are vocally upset at their efforts to stand in the president's way.

On Tuesday, Rep. Gill announced he has introduced an article of impeachment against Boasberg, which Boebert voiced support for.

By Wednesday, Musk shared a repost on X from a user asking if others approved of Boebert supporting the resolution, to which Musk wrote, "100."