Lauren Boebert granted restraining order against allegedly violent ex-husband

Silt, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert was recently granted a restraining order against her ex-husband after he was hit with multiple criminal charges for alleged violence.

According to The Denver Post, Lauren Boebert was granted a temporary order against Jayson Boebert on Friday.

The politician filed on grounds of stalking and the threat of physical assault.

In her filing, Boebert alleged that Jayson had recently entered her home without permission, taken some of her belongings, and then later told her via text that he had destroyed them.

This order comes after Jayson Boebert was arrested twice in the past month.

The first arrest came after a physical altercation with Lauren at a restaurant on January 9 with the second happening after an incident in which one of their children accused his father of "shoving him to the ground and wielding a rifle as he attempted to call the police."

Boebert's filing references both altercations and the judge also applied the order of protection to three of the four children who are still minors.

The news comes as Boebert runs for re-election to the House of Representatives. This time around she hopes to win over a different, more conservative Congressional district than the one she represented throughout her last term.

Her ex-husband told The Colorado Sun that he believes the protective order filed against him "seems to be a desperate move to justify her move to the 4th District… at the expense of my suffering."