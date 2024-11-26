Lauren Boebert joins – then quits – Cameo in potentially rule-breaking play

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently became the first sitting member of Congress to host a Cameo profile, which could have broken the rules for members of the House of Representatives.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently created an account selling videos on Cameo, but deleted it after concerns were raised about the ethics of her grift. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Boebert recently began selling clips on the platform, which allows users to pay for personalized videos from celebrities, starting at $250 a pop.

She has shared a video on the platform introducing herself as "your girl from Colorado, Lauren Boebert."

"Whether you or someone you know needs an America First pep talk, if you want to surprise friends or family with a message for a special day, or if you just want to know my thoughts on whatever’s on your mind, Cameo is the place to connect with me," she said in the clip.

Several MAGA Republicans have flocked to the platform, including former New York Rep. George Santos, who was expelled after a report from the House Ethics Committee "unanimously concluded" that he knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.

Ex-Congressman Matt Gaetz also recently began selling clips on the platform at $500 after withdrawing from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general. The initial nomination had been met with swift backlash, as Gaetz was being investigated for multiple serious allegations, including sex trafficking a minor.

But unlike Santos and Gaetz, Boebert is still a sitting member of Congress, sparking scrutiny that her use of Cameo may violate rules regarding congressional earnings.