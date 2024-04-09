Lauren Boebert lands huge endorsement in Colorado primary race
Greenwood Village, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has scored yet another victory after the Colorado Republican Party endorsed her ahead of her primary for re-election.
On Monday, the CRP shared a social media post announcing their endorsement, noting that Boebert is "the only candidate in the race with a backbone & proven record of success fighting the corrupt media & failed establishment in Washington DC."
In response, Boebert said that she is "deeply honored" by the endorsement and will "never stop fighting for our conservative values!"
The endorsement came only days after the state's 4th Congressional District held its GOP assembly, where Boebert swept the competition, earning 41% of the party delegates up for grabs and securing her place on election ballots.
She is in a tight race in the new district after she announced in December that she would be seeking re-election in the 4th District instead of the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.
In their announcement, the CRP also criticized candidate Deborah Flora for "boot licking fake journalists who only help Democrats" after she shared a post about a reporter with The Colorado Sun being ejected from the GOP assembly for her "unfair" reporting.
"We don't need to elect dishonest, say-anything politicians like Deb Flora," the CRP added.
Lauren Boebert was not always a fan of the Colorado Republican Party
Leading up to the endorsement, Boebert had bumped heads with the CRP after the state's governor scheduled a special election to replace retired Congressman Ken Buck on the same day as the congressional primary.
Last month, Boebert did a live stream where she accused the CRP, which she referred to as "the uniparty," of convincing Buck to retire early so that they could "rig" the election against her, despite the fact that there were several other candidates in the race, and, at that time, she was not the leading candidate.
While a number of social media users argued that the party shouldn't be attacking candidates or endorsing one in a primary race, the CRP claimed "The State Assembly & Convention overwhelmingly authorized" the decision to endorse Boebert and argued Flora "should try campaigning as a conservative."
Colorado's 4th District voters will cast their votes in the primary election on June 25.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo