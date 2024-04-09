Lauren Boebert lands huge endorsement in Colorado primary race

Greenwood Village, Colorado - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has scored yet another victory after the Colorado Republican Party endorsed her ahead of her primary for re-election.

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert was endorsed by her state's Republican Party on Monday as she fights a tight race for re-election. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Monday, the CRP shared a social media post announcing their endorsement, noting that Boebert is "the only candidate in the race with a backbone & proven record of success fighting the corrupt media & failed establishment in Washington DC."

In response, Boebert said that she is "deeply honored" by the endorsement and will "never stop fighting for our conservative values!"

The endorsement came only days after the state's 4th Congressional District held its GOP assembly, where Boebert swept the competition, earning 41% of the party delegates up for grabs and securing her place on election ballots.

She is in a tight race in the new district after she announced in December that she would be seeking re-election in the 4th District instead of the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021.

In their announcement, the CRP also criticized candidate Deborah Flora for "boot licking fake journalists who only help Democrats" after she shared a post about a reporter with The Colorado Sun being ejected from the GOP assembly for her "unfair" reporting.

"We don't need to elect dishonest, say-anything politicians like Deb Flora," the CRP added.