Lauren Boebert responds to 50 Cent dating rumors: "Praise the lord!"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got super awkward when she was recently asked about the rumors surrounding her flirty interaction with rapper 50 Cent.

In a recent interview, Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (r.) denied rumors floating around that she may be romantically involved with rapper 50 Cent. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, TMZ caught up with the Colorado representative after she landed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and mentioned to her that "everybody" has been talking about the photos she and the musician shared of them together at the Capitol.

Boebert, who recently went through a messy divorce, started by calling 50 a "sweetheart," awkwardly giggled to herself, then muttered, "Praise the lord."

She went on to explain that it was just a photo, but the internet made it "a totally different thing."

Last week, 50 Cent visited the Capitol to speak with lawmakers about issues concerning the liquor industry.

He and Boebert shared separate photos, along with captions many found "flirty" – 50 described Boebert as a "Colorado Republican making the White House look good," while she wrote, "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King!"