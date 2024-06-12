Lauren Boebert responds to 50 Cent dating rumors: "Praise the lord!"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Lauren Boebert got super awkward when she was recently asked about the rumors surrounding her flirty interaction with rapper 50 Cent.
On Tuesday, TMZ caught up with the Colorado representative after she landed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and mentioned to her that "everybody" has been talking about the photos she and the musician shared of them together at the Capitol.
Boebert, who recently went through a messy divorce, started by calling 50 a "sweetheart," awkwardly giggled to herself, then muttered, "Praise the lord."
She went on to explain that it was just a photo, but the internet made it "a totally different thing."
Last week, 50 Cent visited the Capitol to speak with lawmakers about issues concerning the liquor industry.
He and Boebert shared separate photos, along with captions many found "flirty" – 50 described Boebert as a "Colorado Republican making the White House look good," while she wrote, "I'd still love you if you flipped burgers at Burger King!"
What's going on between Lauren Boebert and 50 Cent?
The internet has since been buzzing with speculation that something sparked between the two of them, and even after both have denied it, many still aren't buying it.
"That means something [is] brewing," one X user joked. "50 [definitely] taking her to the candy shop."
Boebert is currently running for re-election, and Colorado residents will soon vote in the GOP primary election on June 25.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP