Lauren Boebert reverses course in restraining order request against abusive ex-husband
Silt, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert recently had her restraining order against her ex-husband Jayson dropped after the two came to an "agreement."
According to Westword, Boebert sent a request on Monday to Garfield County Judge Jonathan Pototsky for the order to be tossed.
"Jayson and I have come to some pretty strict agreements," Boebert wrote to the judge, "and hopefully those are followed, and we don't have to pursue another one in the future."
Last month, the Colorado congresswoman was granted a temporary restraining order against Jayson, whom she divorced last year, alleging that he had recently entered her home without permission, taken some of her belongings, and then later told her via text that he had destroyed them.
The order also came after Jayson was arrested in January after having a physical altercation with Boebert at a restaurant and arrested again days later after one of their three children accused their father of shoving them while also "wielding a rifle."
Lauren Boebert forges ahead in uphill re-election battle
Boebert followed up the temporary order with a request for a permanent one, but last week, Jayson failed to show up to a hearing on the order, forcing the judge to delay it.
The couple's new agreement comes as Boebert vies for re-election in a new district, which is proving to be a long, uphill battle.
Their eldest son, Tyler, was also recently arrested and is currently facing 22 charges, including 5 felonies.
Cover photo: Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP