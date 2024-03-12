Lauren Boebert reverses course in restraining order request against abusive ex-husband

Silt, Colorado - Representative Lauren Boebert recently had her restraining order against her ex-husband Jayson dropped after the two came to an "agreement."

According to Westword, Boebert sent a request on Monday to Garfield County Judge Jonathan Pototsky for the order to be tossed.

"Jayson and I have come to some pretty strict agreements," Boebert wrote to the judge, "and hopefully those are followed, and we don't have to pursue another one in the future."

Last month, the Colorado congresswoman was granted a temporary restraining order against Jayson, whom she divorced last year, alleging that he had recently entered her home without permission, taken some of her belongings, and then later told her via text that he had destroyed them.

The order also came after Jayson was arrested in January after having a physical altercation with Boebert at a restaurant and arrested again days later after one of their three children accused their father of shoving them while also "wielding a rifle."