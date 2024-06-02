Lauren Boebert doubles down on Beetlejuice scandal in cringeworthy debate moment
Denver, Colorado - Far-right Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert was recently put on the spot about her infamous Beetlejuice scandal, and it didn't go over too well.
The congresswoman recently participated in a televised state GOP primary debate with other candidates vying to represent Colorado's 4th District.
Things got pretty awkward when host and moderator Kyle Clark of 9News Denver pressed Boebert to "talk about the theater thing."
A stammering Boebert responded, "I certainly have owned up to my night out in Denver, and I've gone on that public apology tour, and I'm grateful for the mercy and grace that have been shown, but I'm not going to continue to live life in shame and continue to be beat up by this."
Last September, Boebert and her date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice in Denver because of their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping each other.
Clark went on to ask of the incident, "Did you apologize for vaping or did you apologize to voters for what you did that night and the disrespect you showed to service workers that night?"
"I don't believe there was disrespect. I believe things were taken out of context," Boebert responded. "It's been reported that I flipped someone off, and I did not. So I think it's been mischaracterized."
Lauren Boebert tries to turn the tables on the debate moderator
Immediately after news of the Beetlejuice incident broke, Boebert attempted to downplay the incident in a social media post, writing, "I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!"
The Denver Arts & Venues group responded by releasing surveillance footage taken of the incident, which showed Boebert, in a low cut dress, arguing with staff and security as she is being escorted out of the building.
The footage also shows her stopping to take a selfie and clearly flipping someone off as she leaves.
Boebert recently moved to the 4th District after abandoning the 3rd, which she has represented since 2021. She has had trouble living down the theater incident as she tries to win over a new set of voters.
During Clark's questioning, Boebert continued to play defense, and even blamed Clark for being one of the first journalists to release the footage.
"I'm apologizing for you, Kyle Clark, for getting video and releasing that and people seeing it in a very private moment," she argued. "But you just recently had an interview with City Cast Denver about how disgusting it is to record someone without their knowledge!"
Boebert tried to continue pushing back at Clark, but he shut her down by moving on to another candidate.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / YouTube / Now this & IMAGO / Newscom World