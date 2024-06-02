Lauren Boebert doubles down on Beetlejuice scandal in cringeworthy debate moment

Denver, Colorado - Far-right Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert was recently put on the spot about her infamous Beetlejuice scandal, and it didn't go over too well.

During a recent Colorado GOP debate, Lauren Boebert had an awkward moment when the moderator pressed her about her infamous Beetlejuice scandal. © Collage: Screenshot / YouTube / Now this & IMAGO / Newscom World

The congresswoman recently participated in a televised state GOP primary debate with other candidates vying to represent Colorado's 4th District.

Things got pretty awkward when host and moderator Kyle Clark of 9News Denver pressed Boebert to "talk about the theater thing."

A stammering Boebert responded, "I certainly have owned up to my night out in Denver, and I've gone on that public apology tour, and I'm grateful for the mercy and grace that have been shown, but I'm not going to continue to live life in shame and continue to be beat up by this."

Last September, Boebert and her date were kicked out of a musical performance of Beetlejuice in Denver because of their raucous behavior during the show, which included vaping and groping each other.

Clark went on to ask of the incident, "Did you apologize for vaping or did you apologize to voters for what you did that night and the disrespect you showed to service workers that night?"

"I don't believe there was disrespect. I believe things were taken out of context," Boebert responded. "It's been reported that I flipped someone off, and I did not. So I think it's been mischaracterized."