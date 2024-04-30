Lauren Boebert uses Trump comeback to respond to Biden's "theater" jab

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert issued a response to President Joe Biden after he mocked her during the recent White House Correspondents' Dinner .

On Monday, Boebert shared a video on social media of Biden giving his speech at the event, where he referenced the Republican politician's most infamous scandal.

"Look, being here is a reminder that folks think what's going on in Congress is political theater. That's not true," the president stated.

"If Congress were a theater, they'd have thrown out Lauren Boebert a long time ago."

Biden was referencing an incident from last September, where Boebert and a date were kicked out of a musical performance for their raucous behavior.

Boebert, who has run on a staunch "family values" conservative platform, repeatedly tried to play down what happened until the theater released surveillance footage of the incident, revealing she and her date were vaping and fondling each other during the show.

In her caption included with the clip, Boebert wrote, "Speaking of throwing people out, November is coming. Keep that basement warm."

Many social media users were not at all impressed with her response, with one user describing it as "lame and pathetic."