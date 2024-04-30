Lauren Boebert uses Trump comeback to respond to Biden's "theater" jab
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Lauren Boebert issued a response to President Joe Biden after he mocked her during the recent White House Correspondents' Dinner.
On Monday, Boebert shared a video on social media of Biden giving his speech at the event, where he referenced the Republican politician's most infamous scandal.
"Look, being here is a reminder that folks think what's going on in Congress is political theater. That's not true," the president stated.
"If Congress were a theater, they'd have thrown out Lauren Boebert a long time ago."
Biden was referencing an incident from last September, where Boebert and a date were kicked out of a musical performance for their raucous behavior.
Boebert, who has run on a staunch "family values" conservative platform, repeatedly tried to play down what happened until the theater released surveillance footage of the incident, revealing she and her date were vaping and fondling each other during the show.
In her caption included with the clip, Boebert wrote, "Speaking of throwing people out, November is coming. Keep that basement warm."
Many social media users were not at all impressed with her response, with one user describing it as "lame and pathetic."
Lauren Boebert tries to revive a very old Donald Trump insult
Boebert's response appears to be her attempt at reviving a claim Donald Trump made against Biden when they first ran against each other in 2020.
The race took place at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as states across the country were enforcing restrictions on social gatherings.
While Trump stood in defiance of such mandates by refusing to wear a mask and continuing to hold rallies, Biden ran much of his campaign from his Delaware home, using a TV in his basement to interact with the world virtually.
In September 2020, Trump began criticizing Biden for it, telling a crowd at a rally that his rival "stays in his damn basement all day long" while he is on the road, speaking to voters.
But according to PolitiFact, Trump's claim was untrue, as Biden held at least 14 in-person events that same month in six different states.
Nonetheless, Trump's allies helped to aggressively push the narrative, and four years later, Boebert thought it was a great comeback.
Cover photo: Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP